Middleton Cross Plains schools implements employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

If employees do not get vaccinated, they will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
Courtesy of the Middleton-Cross Plains School District.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - All employees in the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly.

According to a letter sent out to all parents Wednesday afternoon, it states the Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to approve a vaccine and testing mandate.

Staff will have until Nov. 15 to become fully vaccinated. Otherwise, they will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

“We believe this is yet another important step for us to take in our COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” the letter reads. “All local, state level, and national level medical and public health organizations continue to communicate the importance of vaccination as the most effective virus mitigation strategy.”

The district noted its other COVID-19 mitigation protocols in the letter, including adding HEPA filters to all school cafeterias, required mask-wearing in the facilities and sanitized buses.

Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue said 350 families completed a survey regarding the first month of school, with 95% of respondents saying their start to the school year has been positive or very positive.

