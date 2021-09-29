Advertisement

MMSD COVID-19 cases, quarantines jump over past week

(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines in Madison schools has jumped over the past week, new data indicate Wednesday.

Madison Metropolitan School District updated its COVID-19 dashboard, showing that 243 cases have been identified in total. This is up from 162 the week before.

In the past two weeks, 144 cases have been confirmed among students and staff.

Elementary school cases accounted for more than 60% of cases not suppressed by MMSD, with cases being discovered at Chavez, Elvehjem, Sandburg and Schenk.

Whitehorse Middle School reports eight cases within the past two weeks, while Madison East High School and La Follette added 15 and 7, respectively, over the same timeframe.

One hundred and twenty-nine students at Madison West High School are in quarantine over the past two weeks from a COVID-19 exposure, which is the most across the district. There were 223 students in quarantine last week.

Districtwide, almost 500 more students and staff had to quarantine in the past week due to a COVID-19 exposure. There have been 1,219 MMSD quarantines to date, up from 621 the week before.

