MMSD School Board is reexamining school safety approach after fights at Madison East

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison East student was taken to the hospital following a fight at school late last week, that’s according to MMSD Communications Director Tim Lemonds. Lemonds says the school nurse suggested the student go to the hospital as a precaution.

Video is circulating online of apparent fights happening on the Madison East High School campus, those videos are widely circulating among students. A number of parents have reached out to us saying they are worried for their kids’ safety.

Madison East High School Principal Sean Leavy sent a message out to all East High School families on Tuesday evening. He also sent a similar message to all high school staff.

Dear East High School Families, I am writing to provide you with additional information on incidents you may have recently seen in the news or on social media involving East High School students. Since the start of in-person learning this school year, our Administrative Team and Deans of Students have responded to multiple alterations during lunch hour that have taken place on and off school grounds, with some of these altercations becoming physical. At East High, we take these incidents very seriously. Any time a student resorts to physical violence to resolve conflict, it can have a lasting effect on all students involved in addition to our entire school community. I want to assure you that all of these incidents have been investigated thoroughly, and we are working with the involved students and their families to determine disciplinary consequences as outlined in the MMSD Behavior Education Plan. When incidents like these happen, we are committed to informing families of all students involved, especially those students who may have been harmed as a result of an incident, as quickly as we are able. In response to these recent incidents, the families of students involved were immediately contacted. In addition, as Principal of East High School, along with the investigating Assistant Principal or Dean of Students, we personally made follow up phone calls or spoke in-person with parents or guardians to check on the well-being of our students. Students involved have been offered the supports necessary to allow them to successfully and safely re-enter the learning environment, including the creation of safety plans, participation in violence risk assessments, and restorative conversations. We will move forward with a focus on engagement and learning, progressive discipline, building strong school and family partnerships, and proactive problem solving on behalf of all students. We are grateful for the guidance we have with our community partners, as in the case of these most recent incidents, who help us ensure a safe and positive learning environment. These partnerships include local first responders who have helped guide us in the safety and well-being of our students and community, and our residential neighbors and local businesses who we continue to engage in collaborative discussions and problem solving. As a school community, we all have an important role to play in the safety of our schools, students and staff. By Leaning Forward Together, we will ensure all of our Purgolders graduate college, career, and community ready. Sean Leavy, Principal East High School 608-204-1605 saleavy@madison.k12.wi.us

MMSD School Board President Ali Muldrow says she was recently made aware of the video footage circulating on the internet.

“My fellow board members and I take very seriously the safety of our students. So any time a student is harmed, we want to be proactive in examining what we can do to support the school and the students involved and what we can do moving forward to make sure our students are as safe as possible,” says Muldrow. “We take these incidents incredibly seriously, and we want all of our students to be safe. And anytime an incident that resulted in a child being harmed is brought to our attention, we use that as an opportunity to re-examine our approach to school safety and really lean in as a community to how we create the safest schools for our kids.”

Muldrow says the board is working closely with East High School staff to be solution focused to make sure teachers and staff have the support they need to keep kids safe.

“I think it’s really important for folks to know that there’s an ongoing investigation into this incident, and all the students involved are being proactively supported by our school staff and administrators to resolve the harm that so apparently took place,” says Muldrow.

We also reached out to Madison Teachers Inc. for comment on the district’s current safety plan. We have not heard back. East High School Principal Leavy was not available for an interview on Tuesday.

