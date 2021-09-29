Advertisement

Multiple students detained, officer hurt after fights break out at Beloit high school

(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple students were taken into custody and a Beloit police officer was taken to the hospital following a disturbance Tuesday morning at Memorial High School.

According to the police department, officers were initially called to the scene because of an incident near the cafeteria, that was soon led to additional fighting between others who were there.

The department did not say how badly the officer was hurt, nor did it detail how the injury happened, only that it happened while the officer was trying to detain a student.

Police also did not provide the specific number of students who were taken into custody following the incident or say if any of them have since been arrested. The department said the incident remains under investigation and the School District of Beloit is cooperating with investigators.

The confrontations prompted the school to enter a soft lockdown while officers tried to get the scene under control, BPD added. The lockdown has since been lifted.

