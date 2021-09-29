Octopi Brewing announces expansion

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A brewing company in Waunakee announced Tuesday that it will be celebrating the beginning of its expansion this week.

Octopi Brewing will be leased a new 200,000 square-foot space at 1130 Uniek Drive, which is across the street from their main building.

The businesses noted the new building will have packaging lines, shipping and receiving operations for the brewing company.

President of Octopi Brewing Isaac Showaki said the company needed to build up.

“This building is critical to the continued growth of Octopi Brewing,” Showaki said.

The groundbreaking will take place at noon on Friday. The expansion is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.