Advertisement

Octopi Brewing announces expansion

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A brewing company in Waunakee announced Tuesday that it will be celebrating the beginning of its expansion this week.

Octopi Brewing will be leased a new 200,000 square-foot space at 1130 Uniek Drive, which is across the street from their main building.

The businesses noted the new building will have packaging lines, shipping and receiving operations for the brewing company.

President of Octopi Brewing Isaac Showaki said the company needed to build up.

“This building is critical to the continued growth of Octopi Brewing,” Showaki said.

The groundbreaking will take place at noon on Friday. The expansion is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash
COVID-19 cases rise in Wisconsin children

Latest News

Heavy police presence reported in Fitchburg Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting in Fitchburg
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is flanked by Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday as they...
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo feeling fine but monitoring his knee
Americans are stressing out over COVID-19 and Delta variant, poll finds
Man warns of parking lot scam
Parking Lot Scams: What to do if you’re approached by a stranger asking for cash