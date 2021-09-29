Advertisement

Pandemic continues to impact the workforce

Now hiring
Now hiring(WECT)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - More than a year into the pandemic, the workforce continues to be impacted.

From labor shortages, to workers experiencing burnout, there have been many changes.

Katie Williams lives in Sun Prairie and says she always been career driven. “Right out of college, I joined a great company in Madison. I worked in a pretty technical role and within that role I developed a real interest in kind of project management.

After five years of working in the insurance industry, Williams moved on to a new company to expand her skills but like many other Wisconsinites she was laid off when the pandemic hit.

Williams say she put all her energy into searching for a new opportunity and eventually she found one in project management for an IT company.

“Now my current company I feel like it’s culturally just a better fit for me and it’s exactly where I wanted my career to go,” said Williams.

For many others, there’s a lot of uncertainty about the labor market.

Many industries are strained with worker shortages leaving a lot of available opportunities for job seekers, especially college grads.

“There’s worker shortages in a number of fields so a lot of college grads have their pick in certain areas,” said Matthew Hora, Associate Professor of Adult and Higher Education at UW-Madison.

Hora says much of those opportunities carry lower wage scales such as hospitality and restaurant workers. “Not sure you’re going to see a lot of college grads seeking those positions but with health care and teachers...there’s a lot of need for both of those occupations right now,” said Hora.

Williams encourages college grads looking for opportunities to keep an open mind.

“Leaving college you can think like this is what I’m going to do for the rest of my life. This is what I’ve been trained in and in my experience, doing things that you might think are far off from that can present opportunities that you really can get into and so, you know just don’t limit yourself,” said Williams.

Williams has since been promoted within her current company.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Tree trimmer killed in Dane Co. after truck’s bucket touches power line
Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash

Latest News

Heavy police presence reported in Fitchburg Tuesday night.
One person arrested in Fitchburg shooting that sent someone to the hospital
Courtesy of the Middleton-Cross Plains School District.
Middleton Cross Plains schools implements employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Heavy police presence reported in Fitchburg Tuesday night.
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Senate candidate Lewis pleads not guilty to theft charge