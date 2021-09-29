Podcast | Making Wisconsin: Remembering the Sterling Hall bombing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just over 50 years ago, the largest terrorist attacks on American soil up until that time happened on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus: the bombing of Sterling Hall.

Four bombers made a violent statement against the U.S. government’s involvement in the Vietnam war.

At 3:45 a.m. they set off a massive fertilizer bomb in an alley next to UW’s Sterling Hall, killing 33-year-old postdoctoral researcher Robert Fassnacht.

In the first half of this episode, NBC15′s Charlie Shortino and Gabriella Rusk take a look back at that day and the events that led up to the bombing. Then, we hear from Phil Little, who was part of the official response to the Sterling Hall bombing.

For more information on the Sterling Hall bombing, you can also check out NBC15 coverage of the 50th anniversary of the event:

Special thanks to UW Madison Library Archives and Troy Reeves. Their Sterling Hall Bombing of 1970 project has compiled oral histories, videos of the damage, and many other items for those looking to find out more.

