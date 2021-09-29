Police investigating shooting in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in Fitchburg, Dane County Dispatch confirms.

An ambulance was observed pulling out of the 5100 block of Curry Court in Fitchburg, as well as at least 10 police cars.

Fitchburg Police Department is at the scene and Madison Police Department is also responding.

NBC15 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details develop.

Ambulance pulling out of 5100 block of Curry Ct in Fitchburg. 10+ cop cars. @madisonpolice also responding. pic.twitter.com/fIAj1DkasF — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) September 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.