Police investigating shooting in Fitchburg

Heavy police presence reported in Fitchburg Tuesday night.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in Fitchburg, Dane County Dispatch confirms.

An ambulance was observed pulling out of the 5100 block of Curry Court in Fitchburg, as well as at least 10 police cars.

Fitchburg Police Department is at the scene and Madison Police Department is also responding.

NBC15 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details develop.

