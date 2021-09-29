Police seek information on pair who allegedly dropped injured man off at Baraboo hospital

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County officials have identified two people who allegedly dropped off a person at a Baraboo hospital with significant injuries and then left the scene, after posting a call out on social media.

In a Facebook post, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office states the two people drove up around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday to the entrance of St. Clare Hospital.

The people removed a man who had “significant” head and facial injuries, then laid him on the curb. Another person at the hospital and the pair then got the victim into a wheelchair, left the scene and did not speak to police or hospital workers.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to help them identify the two people to determine their involvement and how the victim became hurt.

Police believe the vehicle they were driving is a red or maroon 4-door hatchback, possibly a Pontiac Vibe or Ford Focus.

Authorities add that the victim was last seen in the Merrimac area before arriving at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is working to enhance the photo they provided of the vehicle to provide a clearer picture of it.

Victim drop off - St. Clare Hospital ********UPDATE!!!!********** The vehicle and occupants involved in this incident... Posted by Sauk County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

