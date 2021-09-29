Advertisement

Senate candidate Lewis pleads not guilty to theft charge

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis(City of Milwaukee website)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor theft by fraud charge.

That is one of five charges she faces for allegedly taking more than $20,000 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements from the city.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 18.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the remaining four counts are felonies and will be addressed at the hearing.

Lewis is one of 11 Democratic candidates in the Senate race for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He has not said yet whether he will seek a third term.

