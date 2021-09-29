Advertisement

Warm Temperatures and Lots of Sunshine

Highs today are expected in the lower and middle 80s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quiet weather will continue across southern Wisconsin as we head toward the beginning of October. High pressure will be drifting off to the east of here today. This ridge will bring lots of sunshine to the region for today and tomorrow. Since we will be on the west side of the ridge, wind will be southerly. Temperatures will be above average with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s for much of southern Wisconsin today. Wind will remain fairly light again today. Above average temperatures are expected to continue through the week with highs mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chances move back into the picture beginning Friday and continuing during the upcoming weekend.

Warm temperatures and lots of sunshine are coming up over the next couple of days.
Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83. Wind: Southeast 5.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 56. Wind: Southeast 5.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 82.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 80.

