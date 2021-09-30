Advertisement

1 killed in Waushara Co. crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOWN OF OASIS, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was killed early Thursday morning when a minivan collided with a potato truck on a county road in the Township of Oasis.

According to the Waushara Co. Sheriff’s Office, the vehicles collided around 2:30 a.m. on Co. Road P, near the Co. Road J intersection. Investigators did not release any details about what led to the collision.

The minivan’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office indicated. It did not report if the potato truck driver was hurt and there were no passengers in either vehicle at the time.

Neither of their names were released, pending notification of the family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waushara Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Waushara Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

