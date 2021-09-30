64-year-old man killed in Lafayette Co. crash

TOWN OF WAYNE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was killed Wednesday afternoon after a crash in Lafayette County, authorities say.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was called to a one-vehicle crash with injuries around 3 p.m. on the 900 block of State Highway 11 in the Town of Wayne.

Investigators found that the vehicle was driving westbound on the highway and drove off the road into the gravel shoulder. It continued going west in the grass and into an embankment before striking a tree. The vehicle then stopped.

The sheriff’s office continued, saying a passing motorist who saw the crash stopped and helped the two occupants.

When emergency services arrived, they gave medical attention to the 90-year-old passenger and attempted to save the driver’s life.

The Lafayette County Coroner’s Office pronounced the driver, 64-year-old Timothy Haffale, dead at the scene.

The front-seat passenger was taken out of the vehicle and taken to a Lafayette County hospital for treatment.

A portion of the roadway was closed and reopened completely around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating this crash.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by South Wane Fire and South Wayne First Response, Gratiot Fire and Gratiot First Response, Browntown First Response, Green County Sheriff’s Office, Green County EMS, the Lafayette County Highway Department, and the Lafayette County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.