Advertisement

Appleton man killed in Green Lake Co. crash

An Appleton man died in a crash in the Town of Princeton on Sept. 30, 2021.
An Appleton man died in a crash in the Town of Princeton on Sept. 30, 2021.(Green Lake Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PRINCETON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Appleton driver died Thursday in a Green Lake Co. crash that happened after an oncoming SUV crossed into his lane and the vehicles collided.

According to the Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office, the 51-year-old man was heading east on State Hwy. 23, just past the Co. Hwy. W intersection, around 3:20 p.m. when a westbound black Jeep SUV crossed the centerline and crashed into his Ford SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep’s driver, a 43-year-old Fond du Lac woman, was injured in the wreck and taken to Theda Care Berlin to be treated for her injuries. Investigators did not say why her vehicle she may have crossed into oncoming traffic.

Authorities did not release the names of either driver.

The crash shut down Hwy. 23 for approximately five hours while crews and investigators worked the scene, not opening until shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Tree trimmer killed in Dane Co. after truck’s bucket touches power line

Latest News

1 killed in Waushara Co. crash
Dane County Deputies found the 15-week-old puppy Thursday morning, and it was returned to the...
Sheriff: Puppy stolen from Madison family found in wrecked car
Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy opens its doors to the media
Warm temperatures will continue for another couple of days. It will turn cooler next week.
Rain Will Hold Off Until the Weekend