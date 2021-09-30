Appleton man killed in Green Lake Co. crash

TOWN OF PRINCETON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Appleton driver died Thursday in a Green Lake Co. crash that happened after an oncoming SUV crossed into his lane and the vehicles collided.

According to the Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office, the 51-year-old man was heading east on State Hwy. 23, just past the Co. Hwy. W intersection, around 3:20 p.m. when a westbound black Jeep SUV crossed the centerline and crashed into his Ford SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep’s driver, a 43-year-old Fond du Lac woman, was injured in the wreck and taken to Theda Care Berlin to be treated for her injuries. Investigators did not say why her vehicle she may have crossed into oncoming traffic.

Authorities did not release the names of either driver.

The crash shut down Hwy. 23 for approximately five hours while crews and investigators worked the scene, not opening until shortly before 8:30 p.m.

