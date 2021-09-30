Car hit by bullets in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating, after an unoccupied car was hit by bullets Wednesday morning.

Police say officers responded to a 24-unit apartment complex on the 2300 block of Post Road for a report of property damage.

When officers arrived, they learned the caller’s car has been hit by several bullets. They add, at least one bullet hit the apartment building.

There are no reports of injuries.

Officials believe the incident most likely happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Initial investigation reveals the car was the intended target of the shooter.

This is an open and active investigation, no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or by visiting P3Tips.com

