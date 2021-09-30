Advertisement

Dane Co. proposes $10 million for clean fuel infrastructure

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County plans to put $10 million into clean fuel infrastructure, Executive Joe Parisi announced Wednesday as part of his 2022 budget proposal.

Parisi explained, alongside Operation Fresh Start Conservation Crew members and climate action advocates, that Dane County is working toward its goal of being net zero on carbon emissions for county uses by 2030.

“The flooding, fires, and extreme temperatures gripping the globe year after year offer irrefutable, tangible evidence we are in the midst of a climate crisis,” said Parisi. We all have a responsibility to act now, and that’s just what Dane County government is doing.”

The renewable fuel comes from trash and renewable natural gas brought into manure digesters, and is then injected into the pipeline at the Dane County Landfill.

