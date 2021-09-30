Advertisement

Delta COVID-19 variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Delta variant cases in Wisconsin has skyrocketed over the course of the past week, according to state data Thursday.

Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 5,933 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in cases tested. This is over 1,000 more cases than the previous week. The other variants of concern have only inched up slightly in this week’s totals.

With September ending, health officials note over 93% of cases tested this month have been reported as the Delta variant. The remaining 6% are noted as “other.”

The other variants of concern increased incrementally from last week in Wisconsin:

  • Alpha: 3,611, 15 more cases than last week
  • Beta: 76, eight more cases than last week.
  • Gamma: 349, six more cases than last week.

While Delta cases have soared, the seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have continued to decline. On Thursday, the average sits at 2,416.

The Department of Health Services confirmed 2,340 cases Thursday, bringing the new total ever reported to 726,982.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin is also nearing 8,000 on Thursday, as 17 new deaths were added.

Nearly 60% of Wisconsin women have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, as well, DHS notes. So far this week, 15,282 doses have been administered to residents.

