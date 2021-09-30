Family of 11-year-old Fitchburg girl killed in shooting speaks out, son involved

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of an 11-year-old girl killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Fitchburg is thanking the community for their support as they plan their daughter’s funeral and support their son, who is involved in the incident.

Carolanah Schenk died Tuesday after she was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Officials have not yet named Carolanah as the victim, but her family confirms the information.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank each of you for your calls and support over the last 48 hours. Our attention is now being focused on coordinating our daughter’s funeral while at the same time praying that our son is represented and supported. This has been an horrific few days for our family and our goal is to get our son the legal support he needs as this accident has taken an emotional toll on all of us. If you can respect our privacy over the next few days, we need time to grieve and digest all that has occurred. God bless and thank you all for understanding.”

Carolanah Schenk ((Michael Johnson on behalf of Schenk family))

Carolanah Schenk was a sixth grader in the Oregon School District. Superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom sent a letter out to all families Wednesday, saying its District Crisis Response Team is working to provide support for the community. Student Services teams will be available at each school over the coming days.

Officers took a 15-year-old boy into custody and took him to the Dane County Jail in reference to the shooting. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide.

NBC15 has chosen not to name the son involved, or use his picture. It is not our policy to identify juveniles involved in cases where they are not being tried as an adult, which would include the use of the photograph. The 15-year-old is also being held on tentative charges.

Fitchburg Police Department is still investigating this incident.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County has started a GoFundMe Wednesday to help contribute to the costs of Carolanah’s funeral.

