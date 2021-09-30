Advertisement

Fort McCoy opens its doors to the media

Tours are scheduled for Thursday morning.
Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The press will be allowed inside Fort McCoy to tour where refugees from Afghanistan have lived the past several weeks.

While government officials from Minnesota and Wisconsin have toured the base, it will be the first time the media has had a chance to go inside Fort McCoy and see the place refugees have called home since August.

Thursday morning, a press conference will be held, along with a tour of the refugee’s living quarters.

Right now, roughly 12,700 refugees live on the base. It serves as temporary housing until more permanent housing is found.

