Advertisement

Madison man arrested by U.S. Marshals faces federal drug, gun charges

a
a(WRDW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals faces federal drug and gun charges, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Officials arrested Robert L. Coney, 48, on Tuesday and unsealed an indictment with charges stemming back to 2020.

Coney is accused of being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges he possessed the ammunition on May 3, 2020, and had the crack cocaine on May 12, 2020.

He had his initial court appearance in Madison on Wednesday. The U.S. District court noted Coney will stay in custody while he waits for his arraignment and detention hearing, which have not been scheduled yet.

Coney faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for the ammunition charge and 20 on the drug charge, if convicted.

His trial has been set for Feb 28., 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only

Latest News

Madison woman, 20, arrest on child porn counts
Officials identify Madison man killed in Harley Drive shooting
Heavy police presence reported in Fitchburg Tuesday night.
Police update charge for 15-year-old boy accused of killing Fitchburg child
Officials seek new full service grocer for South Madison project