Madison man arrested by U.S. Marshals faces federal drug, gun charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals faces federal drug and gun charges, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Officials arrested Robert L. Coney, 48, on Tuesday and unsealed an indictment with charges stemming back to 2020.

Coney is accused of being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges he possessed the ammunition on May 3, 2020, and had the crack cocaine on May 12, 2020.

He had his initial court appearance in Madison on Wednesday. The U.S. District court noted Coney will stay in custody while he waits for his arraignment and detention hearing, which have not been scheduled yet.

Coney faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for the ammunition charge and 20 on the drug charge, if convicted.

His trial has been set for Feb 28., 2022.

