Madison woman, 20, arrest on child porn counts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old Madison woman was arrested Tuesday morning and currently faces multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

According to the Madison Police Dept., its Special Victims Unit arrested Adalynn Rohrer around 9:30 a.m. and she was booked into the Dane Co. jail on five counts of possession of child pornography.

A search of her home in the 2000 block of Edgewood Dr., next to Henry Vilas Zoo, was conducted by members of MPD’s SWAT, SVU, and GNCAT units as well as the Division of Criminal Investigation.

The police department said Rohrer had been the subject of an ongoing investigation prior to her arrest.

