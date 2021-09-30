Advertisement

Madison woman, 20, arrest on child porn counts

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old Madison woman was arrested Tuesday morning and currently faces multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

According to the Madison Police Dept., its Special Victims Unit arrested Adalynn Rohrer around 9:30 a.m. and she was booked into the Dane Co. jail on five counts of possession of child pornography.

A search of her home in the 2000 block of Edgewood Dr., next to Henry Vilas Zoo, was conducted by members of MPD’s SWAT, SVU, and GNCAT units as well as the Division of Criminal Investigation.

The police department said Rohrer had been the subject of an ongoing investigation prior to her arrest.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only

Latest News

a
Madison man arrested by U.S. Marshals faces federal drug, gun charges
Officials identify Madison man killed in Harley Drive shooting
Heavy police presence reported in Fitchburg Tuesday night.
Police update charge for 15-year-old boy accused of killing Fitchburg child
Officials seek new full service grocer for South Madison project