MPD: Stolen puppy found safe, returned to owner

Dane County Deputies found the 15-week-old puppy Thursday morning, and it was returned to the family.
Dane County Deputies found the 15-week-old puppy Thursday morning, and it was returned to the family.(Madison Police Department)
By Sasha VanAllen
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A puppy that was stolen during a residential burglary on Tuesday, Sept. 28 has been found safe.

Homeowners told police that a laptop, cell phone, purse and the family dog "Doyle" were taken from the home early Tuesday morning.
Homeowners told police that a laptop, cell phone, purse and the family dog “Doyle” were taken from the home early Tuesday morning.(Madison Police Department)

The Madison Police Department says officers first found the family’s stolen vehicle in Oregon, Wisconsin Thursday morning.

However, the chocolate lab puppy was not in it. Dane County Deputies later found the 15-week-old puppy and it was returned to the family.

