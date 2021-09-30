MPD: Stolen puppy found safe, returned to owner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A puppy that was stolen during a residential burglary on Tuesday, Sept. 28 has been found safe.

Homeowners told police that a laptop, cell phone, purse and the family dog “Doyle” were taken from the home early Tuesday morning. (Madison Police Department)

The Madison Police Department says officers first found the family’s stolen vehicle in Oregon, Wisconsin Thursday morning.

However, the chocolate lab puppy was not in it. Dane County Deputies later found the 15-week-old puppy and it was returned to the family.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.