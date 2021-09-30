Advertisement

Officials identify Madison man killed in Harley Drive shooting

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a shooting earlier this week on Madison’s west side.

Officials say Brian Swan, 52, died of firearm related trauma on Monday after the shooting on the 2100 block of Harley Drive in Madison. Authorities pronounced Swan dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office completed its autopsy on Wednesday and is conducting additional testing.

The Madison Police Department and the medical examiner’s office is still investigating this case.

The man arrested in the incident was released from jail at the request of the Dane Co. District Attorney, who explained Wednesday that he believed the shooter was acting in self-defense, under the so-called Castle Doctrine.

Dist. Atty. Ismael Ozanne explained his office determined the man who was later released was in the room he rented when the person who died in the shooting entered “forcibly and unlawfully.” Then, that person reportedly refused to leave and took an aggressive stance against the former suspect. Based on that, the district attorney stated the state’s self-defense statute that is commonly known as the Castle Doctrine applied.

The family of a shooting victim on Madison’s west side voiced their concerns Wednesday after the suspect was released.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only

Latest News

Heavy police presence reported in Fitchburg Tuesday night.
Police update charge for 15-year-old boy accused of killing Fitchburg child
Officials seek new full service grocer for South Madison project
First Sgt. Abraham plays catch with an Afghan refugee child in the Village where Afghans are...
SLIDESHOW: Tour of Wisconsin Army post reveals thankful Afghans
U.S. Military Police walk past Afghan refugees at the Village at the Ft. McCoy U.S. Army base...
Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy