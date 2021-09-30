Officials identify Madison man killed in Harley Drive shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a shooting earlier this week on Madison’s west side.

Officials say Brian Swan, 52, died of firearm related trauma on Monday after the shooting on the 2100 block of Harley Drive in Madison. Authorities pronounced Swan dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office completed its autopsy on Wednesday and is conducting additional testing.

The Madison Police Department and the medical examiner’s office is still investigating this case.

The man arrested in the incident was released from jail at the request of the Dane Co. District Attorney, who explained Wednesday that he believed the shooter was acting in self-defense, under the so-called Castle Doctrine.

Dist. Atty. Ismael Ozanne explained his office determined the man who was later released was in the room he rented when the person who died in the shooting entered “forcibly and unlawfully.” Then, that person reportedly refused to leave and took an aggressive stance against the former suspect. Based on that, the district attorney stated the state’s self-defense statute that is commonly known as the Castle Doctrine applied.

The family of a shooting victim on Madison’s west side voiced their concerns Wednesday after the suspect was released.

