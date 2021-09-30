Advertisement

Officials seek new full service grocer for South Madison project

(unsplash.com)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are still looking for a grocery store to take over a space in South Madison Thursday after the one they had planned for pulled out of the project.

The City of Madison noted Thursday it has been working to redevelop the site at 1402 South Park Street for several years. It plans to build 150 units of affordable apartments, a parking structure and a grocery condo space.

The City explained that after discussions with its development team and Luna’s Groceries, who was set to be in the space, it was decided that the site “is not a good fit” for the grocery store.

Mariam Maldonado, owner of Luna’s Groceries, explained that it was initially excited to expand their model to address food access to South Park Street, but ultimately needed to step aside.

“However, in developing plans for the store, it has become increasingly clear to me that it will be challenging to accomplish Luna’s vision on this scale and in this timeframe,” Maldonado said. “This has been a difficult decision for me, and I have appreciated the City’s trust in me and Luna’s mission.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway noted the City will continue to assist Luna’s with their efforts to eliminate food disparities in the City in other ways.

“I’m grateful that everyone involved with this project is prioritizing the needs of the South Madison community,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I’m confident that we will secure a grocery partner for this site, and I’m confident that Luna’s will continue to serve our community well for many years to come.”

The City added it will be reaching out to other grocers who have already expressed interest in the site.

