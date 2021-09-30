Police update charge for 15-year-old boy accused of killing Fitchburg child

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The 15-year-old boy accused of killing an 11-year-old girl in Fitchburg Tuesday night has been moved to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center Thursday and faces a different charge.

In an update from the Fitchburg Police Department, officers say the 15-year-old boy has been booked on alleged homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.

Fitchburg Police is still investigating.

The young teen was previously taken to the Dane County Jail and accused of first degree reckless homicide.

Police say around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers and emergency medical personnel responded to an apartment on the 5100 block of Curry Court for reports someone had been shot. The victim, 11-year-old Carolanah Schenk, was taken to a local hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the person they took into custody that night was on scene when officers arrived.

