Advertisement

Predict the first snowfall of the year and win!

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only

Latest News

NBC15 Contest Winners
NBC15 Recent Contest Winners
NBC15 Official Contest Rules
Birthday Club Giveaway
Sign up to see your birthday on the NBC15 The Morning Show.
Sign Up For The Birthday Club