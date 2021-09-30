Advertisement

Rain Will Hold Off Until the Weekend

Warm temperatures will continue for another couple of days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quiet weather will continue across southern Wisconsin as we head into the beginning of October. High pressure will continue drifting off to the east of here today. This ridge will bring lots of sunshine to the region for today and tomorrow. Since we will be on the west side of the ridge, wind will be southerly. Temperatures will be above average with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s for much of southern Wisconsin. Wind will remain fairly light again today. Above average temperatures are expected to continue through the week with highs mostly in the lower and middle 80s Friday. Rain chances move back into the picture beginning early Saturday morning and continuing on and off during the upcoming weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83. Wind: Southeast 5.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 58. Wind: Southeast 5.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 83.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 80.

