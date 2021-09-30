Advertisement

Rock Co. family raises reward for information on fatal 2018 crash involving pedestrian

William Church
William Church(Rock County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 29, 2021
UNION TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a 21-year-old Rock County man who was killed after being hit by a car in 2018 has raised additional funds this year for any information on the case.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on Nov. 17, 2018 in Union Township. William Church had been struck and killed by a vehicle, which authorities say fled the scene.

Church’s family has updated its cash reward to $4,500 for any information about the vehicle or persons of interest involved in this case.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office tip line (608) 757-7911, Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 or anonymously at P3Tips.

