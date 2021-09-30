Scattered Showers return this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another day of sunshine brought temperatures into the 80s across southern Wisconsin. The latest models hold off rainfall until Saturday so we’ll keep the 80s around for one more day. We might even get a good bit of sunshine before clouds move in.

High-pressure is still struggling to move off to the East while a cluster of showers inches East behind it. We’ll stay mainly clear tonight with lows falling into the upper 50s. Patchy fog is possible farther East of Madison - especially closer to Lake Michigan. 80s return for much of the area Friday. It may be the warmest day of the week! Sunshine holds for much of the day before clouds roll in tomorrow night.

While there may be a few spotty showers late tomorrow night, scattered showers spread over south-central Wisconsin early Saturday morning and continue throughout the day. Rain showers will be light - moderate. There is also a chance that some thunder may erupt given some instability. That would be more likely during the afternoon and early evening Saturday. Badger fans should prepare for some rain during Saturday’s game!

Rain chances continue into Sunday as a surface low-pressure system develops in the wake of the frontal boundary. Rain subsides late Sunday as the front moves off. High-pressure builds in to the North and keeps the sunshine overhead at the start of next week. Highs will be much more seasonable - in the upper 60s!

