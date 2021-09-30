Advertisement

Sen. Ron Johnson paid little in income taxes in 2017

On average, over the past decade the two-term Republican has paid more than any top Democrat currently running.
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson paid little in state income taxes in 2017 compared with other years, despite reporting income of at least $450,000.

Johnson, who has not said yet whether he will seek a third term next year, is a top target for Democrats, who have 11 candidates declared for the race in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that Johnson paid $2,105 in state income taxes in 2017.

That stood out for Johnson, who on average paid more in state income taxes over the past 10 years than any of the top Democrats seeking his seat in Washington.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

