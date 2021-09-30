Advertisement

Wis. restaurants don’t expect business to return to normal for awhile, survey finds

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most Wisconsin restaurant operators don’t expect business conditions to return to normal anytime soon, according to a new survey released Thursday.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association stated that seven in 10 restaurants think it will take over a year before things go back to normal. Fifteen percent think it will take between 7-12 months, while 11% say business conditions will never go back to normal for their establishment.

An overwhelming majority of Wisconsin restaurants surveyed also said they were facing a worker shortage, even though they have added back many jobs lost during the pandemic. Around 93% say they don’t have enough employees to support their existing customer demand.

These restaurants also note the surge in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the Delta variant, have negatively affected their business. Nearly seven in ten restaurants surveyed say customer demand has declined for indoor dining over the recent weeks, as a result of COVID-19.

Restaurants say their profits are improving compared to early months of the pandemic, but are still far from what they were prior. Just over half stated their total sales volume in August of 2021 was higher than in August of 2020.

The National Restaurant Association surveyed 4,000 restaurants from across the country from Sept. 7-15.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only

Latest News

a
Madison man arrested by U.S. Marshals faces federal drug, gun charges
Madison woman, 20, arrest on child porn counts
Officials identify Madison man killed in Harley Drive shooting
Heavy police presence reported in Fitchburg Tuesday night.
Police update charge for 15-year-old boy accused of killing Fitchburg child