10 people, about a dozen pets displaced after Sun Prairie fire

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Ten people and about a dozen pets are displaced Thursday night after a fire in Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue arrived around 6:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Stonewood Crossing for a multi-family apartment fire.

Firefighters say heavy fire was coming out of one of the garages when they arrived. Officials put out a box alarm, calling for other communities to help them fight the fire.

Sun Prairie’s crews were able to connect a fire hydrant in the front of the building to a hose line to extinguish the fire, while another crew checked to make sure the fire didn’t spread to other portions of the building.

Sun Prairie Police Department helped evacuate residents and determine where pets were in the apartment that needed to be rescued. EMS workers also checked firefighters’ vitals and hydration.

Fire crews say most of the fire was contained to a garage unit, with smoke damaging adjoining units.

Officials say the building had working smoke alarms, but the sprinkler system did not work.

Sun Prairie officials were assisted by crews from Waunakee, Deforest, Dane and Marshall.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.