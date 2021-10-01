Advertisement

5 displaced in Madison when untended pot of oil erupts in flames

A Madison apartment fire on Sept. 30, 2021, damaged two units and displaced five people.
A Madison apartment fire on Sept. 30, 2021, damaged two units and displaced five people.(Madison Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The residents of two apartments on Madison’s west side were forced to find new places to stay after a pot of oil left on a stovetop burner reportedly overheated and caught fire.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., five people and their pets were displaced by the Thursday afternoon blaze at an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Jacobs Way. Flames were shooting out the sliding glass doors of one of the units as firefighters arrived shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Four of them attacked the fire and, within ten minutes, had it squelched and confirmed that everyone who lived in the homes had made it out safely. The American Red Cross also responded to help everyone who was displaced.

Investigators blamed the blaze on unattended cooking. They noted that by the time anyone noticed the oil had caught fire, it had already spread to the cabinets above the stove.

They did not release an estimate of the amount of damage caused.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Tree trimmer killed in Dane Co. after truck’s bucket touches power line

Latest News

Madison man accused of hate crime in UW spitting incident
La Crosse man sentenced to 66 years in Sauk Co. crash that killed 2
Screamin' Acres
Screamin' Acres
Screamin Acres returns
Screamin’ Acres opens doors after year away