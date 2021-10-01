5 displaced in Madison when untended pot of oil erupts in flames

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The residents of two apartments on Madison’s west side were forced to find new places to stay after a pot of oil left on a stovetop burner reportedly overheated and caught fire.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., five people and their pets were displaced by the Thursday afternoon blaze at an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Jacobs Way. Flames were shooting out the sliding glass doors of one of the units as firefighters arrived shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Four of them attacked the fire and, within ten minutes, had it squelched and confirmed that everyone who lived in the homes had made it out safely. The American Red Cross also responded to help everyone who was displaced.

Investigators blamed the blaze on unattended cooking. They noted that by the time anyone noticed the oil had caught fire, it had already spread to the cabinets above the stove.

They did not release an estimate of the amount of damage caused.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.