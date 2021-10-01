Advertisement

Avoca woman dies in overnight crash on Iowa Co. highway

(wwbt/nbc12)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOWN OF CLYDE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 38-year-old Avoca woman died Friday in an early morning crash on a highway in the Township of Clyde.

According to the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by Megan Engebretson was heading south on State Hwy. 130 and failed to stop at the State Hwy. 133 intersection. After going through the intersection, her vehicle collided with a brick wall.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. and found her vehicle had suffered significant front-end damage. Engebretson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release any other details about the crash, noting that it was still under investigation.

