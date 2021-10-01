Columbus man sentenced for selling meth to confidential informant

JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbus man was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday after he sold meth multiple times to a confidential informant, according to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.

Beaver Dam Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office set up three controlled purchases of meth from Joshua Rennock, 36, in January.

The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office states that Rennock showed up at the informant’s house in April saying they needed to talk and convinced the person to get in his car.

Rennock then drove the person back to his home, where he offered over 14 grams of meth. The DA continued, saying another individual then showed up at the residence, took the drugs and was told to drive the informant home.

District Attorney Kurt Klomberg spoke at the sentencing.

“Methamphetamine is becoming entrenched in our community,” Klomberg said. “There is no ‘experimentation’ with this drug; you either don’t use it or it destroys you. There is no in between. People who distribute it will be dealt with sternly.”

The DA’s office noted Rennock was on active probation at the time of the drug manufacturing.

He was sentenced to seven years of prison for manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.