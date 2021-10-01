Advertisement

Dumping Humpty Dumpty statue recovered after being stolen from Madison art fair

"Dumpty Humpty," a statue of Humpty Dumpty sitting on a toilet, was stolen during the Art Fair...
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for a stolen bronze statue of Humpty Dumpty sitting on a toilet is over. The Madison Police Dept. reported Friday that “Dumpty Humpty” has been recovered and investigators have a confession.

According to MPD’s updated report, investigators identified one of the suspects in the case and that person reportedly admitted to stealing the $1,400 bronze statue. The report did not state if the other suspect has been identified, but it did note the investigation remains ongoing.

The statue had been snatched Saturday during the Art Fair on the Square. On Tuesday, MPD reported a vendor told investigators that it had been taken and described two men who had lingered near her stand while she was setting up.

After stepping away from the stand briefly, the vendor, who traveled to Madison from out-of-state, returned to find both the statue and the suspects gone, the report stated. Investigators tracked down surveillance video that showed them leaving with the statue.

The police department released surveillance photos and asked the public for assistance identifying the two individuals, one of whom they believe is a student who lives near downtown and recently turned 21. Police did not confirm if the person who confessed was one of the men in the pictures.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

