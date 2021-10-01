Advertisement

Epic Systems COVID-19 vaccine deadline passes; some workers depart

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly all Epic Systems’ employees received the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the company’s October 1 deadline, the company reported Friday.

A spokesperson for the health care software company told NBC15 on Friday that less than a half-percent of its staff “chose to leave the company rather than be vaccinated.”

“The vast majority of staff support vaccinations and understand it plays a critical role in the safety of everyone, including our customers and their patients,” the spokesperson added.

Epic did not provide a hard number of people who departed because of the vaccine mandate. However, with approximately 9,600 people currently working on its Verona campus, the total is likely below 50 people.

In late July, Epic announced all U.S.-based employees would be required to be fully vaccinated. At that time, Sr. Vice President of Technical Services Brett Rehm and Vice President of Implementation Tina Perkins reported that nearly 97% of its staff already were.

