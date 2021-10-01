Federal judge sets hearing on blocking Wisconsin wolf hunt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has set a hearing for later this month on whether to block Wisconsin’s fall wolf hunt.

Six Chippewa tribes filed a lawsuit on Sept. 21 seeking to block the hunt. They assert that the hunt violates their treaty rights and endangers an animal they consider sacred.

The tribes argue hunters killed too many wolves during the state’s February season and kill quotas from the fall hunt aren’t grounded in science.

The Chippewa tribes say treaties give them rights to half of the wolf quota in territory they ceded to the United States in the mid-1800s. But rather than hunt wolves, the tribes want to protect them.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson on Friday scheduled a hearing on the tribes’ request for a preliminary injunction blocking the fall hunt for Oct. 29.

That is just six days before the season is set to begin on Nov. 6.

Hunters blew past their limit during a hunt in February. The Department of Natural Resources set the quota at 119 but hunters killed 218 in just four days.

