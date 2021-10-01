Advertisement

State trooper suffers critical gunshot wound on Chicago expressway

An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper has been shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday on the inbound side of the expressway at 43rd Street.

He says the trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is being treated for a “critical gunshot wound.”

The shooting comes on the same day that state police started beefing up patrols on expressways in response to a rash of shootings on the roadways.

