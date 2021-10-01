Advertisement

Madison Children’s Museum cuts ribbon on new Wonderground

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 1, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Children’s Museum cut the ribbon this week on its new outdoor activity center ahead of what is expected to be a fun-filled weekend – and even Mother Nature looks to help out with gorgeous temperatures forecast for opening day.

On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, museum staff and supporters, as well as other community leaders gathered for the ceremony kicking off Wonderpalooza – a celebration for the new Wonderground.

Tucked behind the museum, the 10,000 sq. foot Wonderground boasts a thicket climbing sculpture, the museum’s 1830′s-era log cabin, and a giant bucket turned on its side. With those highlights and plenty of other places to play, the museum says the new facility will provide a fun, new way for kids to get outside and get some exercise.

The Wonderpalooza weekend kicks into full swing Saturday and Sunday, opening to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those planning on coming down on Saturday, the weather is expected to be nice, with temperatures only topping out around 80 degrees and not much chance of rain.

