Madison Children’s Museum cuts ribbon on new Wonderground

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Children’s Museum cut the ribbon this week on its new outdoor activity center ahead of what is expected to be a fun-filled weekend – and even Mother Nature looks to help out with gorgeous temperatures forecast for opening day.

On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, museum staff and supporters, as well as other community leaders gathered for the ceremony kicking off Wonderpalooza – a celebration for the new Wonderground.

Tucked behind the museum, the 10,000 sq. foot Wonderground boasts a thicket climbing sculpture, the museum’s 1830′s-era log cabin, and a giant bucket turned on its side. With those highlights and plenty of other places to play, the museum says the new facility will provide a fun, new way for kids to get outside and get some exercise.

The Wonderpalooza weekend kicks into full swing Saturday and Sunday, opening to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those planning on coming down on Saturday, the weather is expected to be nice, with temperatures only topping out around 80 degrees and not much chance of rain.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.