Madison man accused of hate crime in UW spitting incident

(AP) - A Madison man is being accused of a hate crime after allegedly crossing the street to confront a University of Wisconsin student and spitting in her face last month.

The Asian American woman told investigators that she felt targeted by the man, identified as Morgan Kroll, because of her race and appearance. The UW Police Dept. did not reveal what he said, only noting that the comments were related to COVID-19.

According to police, the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. on the night of Sept. 15 along W. Dayton Street, near Ogg Hall. Investigators were able to identify a suspect with the assistance of security cameras and Madison Police Dept.

The 37-year-old Kroll was arrested this Monday and booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer. He is also accused of two counts of bail jumping. Kroll has been released on bail, the UWPD statement noted, and as a condition for being let out he is barred from returning to the university campus.

The police department indicated that UW-Madison offered support services for the woman and added that both the university and its police department take hate and bias allegations very seriously.

“All members of the UW–Madison community deserve to feel welcome, valued, and safe,” it said, including a link to report such incidents.

