Milwaukee, Green Bay officials sent subpoenas in election probe

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gableman will not seek a second term next year, creating an open seat on the state's highest court unless he resigns and a replacement is named before the election. A person with direct knowledge of his decision but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it told The Associated Press of Gableman's decision Thursday June 15, 2017. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)(John Hart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former state Supreme Court justice leading Assembly Republicans’ probe of the 2020 election has sent subpoenas to Milwaukee and Green Bay officials seeking information about private funds they used to run voting operations.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Michael Gableman’s subpoenas are the first issued by state lawmakers in four decades.

The subpoenas sent Thursday seek documents related to the Center for Tech And Civic Life, which gave more than $10 million to more than 200 Wisconsin communities to help cover election costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the money went to Wisconsin’s five largest cities. The GOP says the donations are inappropriate.

“Ensuring the 2020 election was conducted fairly and legally is critically important to maintaining faith in our election system,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement announcing he signed the subpoenas.

“Assembly Republicans will continue to work with Justice Gableman to ensure confidence is fully restored in our elections,” he continued.

Gableman’s subpoenas require the officials to appear before him Oct. 15 with the documents.

