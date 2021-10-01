Pop-up shops on State St. to elevate small-scale business owners

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Prepare to see some new, unique vendors on State Street. The Culture Collectives, a pop-up shop program, is now open downtown.

The collective aims to support small-scale, less-resourced businesses and fill vacant storefronts as the community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eleven small businesses, all owned by people of color, will make a feature in the empty storefronts of 440 and 444 State St. starting Saturday.

“These vendors are unique and diverse. Most of their products you cannot get anywhere else in the city, which is why these pop-ups will enhance the special shopping experience on State Street,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.

For now, the businesses are open Sunday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and the official grand opening of the Culture Collectives Pop-Up Shops will be on Friday, Oct. 22, with more details to come.

Take a stroll down State and take a peek at the featured vendors:

Ardorposh is a contemporary and modest clothing boutique for women who desire trendy styles.

Better Footprints is an eco-friendly shop for reusable and naturally made products such as solid shampoo bars, toxic-free makeup, reusable straws, bamboo toothbrushes and much more.

DKs Boutiqu e is a small boutique store that sells unique accessories for all ages.

El Legado sells clothes, accessories, jewelry, and genuine handmade items shipped from their home countries.

Intuition Productions is a multi-media edutainment production and merchandise company.

Madame Chu Delicacies is a company that offers handcrafted products specializing in Southeast Asian delicacies.

Marche-Isa Co offers clothing and accessories from Africa.

Nobbits USA sells high-performance shoelaces.

Oceans Laugh is a company that sells flower bath kits and jars.

OnlyOne Photography is a company that offers photography services and art for wall decoration.

Restoration Soap & Bodycare is a soap company that produces natural and sustainable sourced products using oil blends, purees and botanicals from around the globe.

