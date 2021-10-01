Advertisement

One City Schools names buildings after Madison philanthropists

The school is undergoing an expansion and renovation project which will add a middle and high...
The school is undergoing an expansion and renovation project which will add a middle and high school(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One City Schools announced Thursday it will be naming its two Dane County schools after prominent local leaders.

The two campuses will be named after Madison philanthropist Pleasant Rowland, as well as leaders Joseph Krupp and Diane Grove.

One City Schools CEO Kaleem Caire said these community members’ support have made all the difference.

“We wanted to name our facilities after people who have not only helped us, but have been champions and supporters of other major projects in Madison as well,” said Caire. “One City is designed to be a catalyst for change in early childhood and K12 education. There are few major projects in Madison over the last 30 years that haven’t had the involvement of Ms. Rowland, or Mr. Krupp and Ms. Grove. They mean the world to us.”

The school that will take the American Girl founder’s namsake, who supported One City Schools through its $14 million purchase of the facility and land, will be named Pleasant T. Rowland Leadership Campus and is located at 1707 West Broadway in Madison.

It will house the elementary school, grades K-5, and the preparatory academy, grades 6-12. The building will eventually have an outdoor play area, woodlands and an athletic center.

One City Preschool will be renamed to Krupp-Grove Family Unity Campus. The school noted Krupp and Grove were among the first community members to make a major financial investment in them.

