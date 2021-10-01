Police report injuries from North Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is responding to a shooting with injuries Thursday night on the city’s north side.

Dane County Dispatch reports receiving a call for possible gunshots around 6:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of Northport Drive. MPD confirmed around 7:10 p.m. that there was a shooting at Northport Drive and Troy Drive.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area, as they are actively investigating the shooting.

Madison PD confirmed two people were shot and taken to a local hospital to be treated.

NBC15 is headed to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

