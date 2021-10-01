Advertisement

Rookie Carlson homers twice, Cardinals beat Brewers 4-3

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson homered twice, once from each side of the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3.

Carlson’s homers made a winner out of J.A. Happ, who entered the game 0-3 in his last five starts against the Brewers.

Happ gave up 3 runs and struck out 9 in 6 1/3 innings to improve his record to 10-8.

It was his longest outing since St. Louis acquired him from the Minnesota Twins on July 30.

Batting from the left side, Carlson ambushed a 93-mph pitch from Milwaukee reliever Miguel Sánchez for a two-run homer to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead in the sixth. Sánchez took the loss.

