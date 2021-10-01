Screamin’ Acres opens doors after year away

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The series of haunted houses at Screamin’ Acres is back after staying closed last year due to the pandemic.

Eugster Farm Market hosts the haunt, and the owner, Jacob Eugster, says the most significant challenge this year was finding people to scare attendees.

“It was more difficult than normal,” said Eugster. “Usually, we have a large number of people applying, and we select some from that group, but this year we were taking anyone with the availability.”

But Eugster did add that they did find enough actors to staff the haunt, and the training has prepared new actors for the spooky season. Now, he is just happy to get to opening day.

“Not being open last year was a hard decision,” said Eugster. “We are happy to be back this year; we did a lot of work this last year to make sure we took advantage of the two-year preparation time.”

Eugster and his terrifying crew are ready to scare each weekend this October, from 7-11:00 p.m.

For tickets, go to the Screamin’ Acres website to book a timeslot so that people can spread out. And masks are required for the haunt due to all the indoor spaces.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.