Semi-driver suffers serious injuries in Jefferson Co. crash

(Associated Press)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt, after a crash between a dump truck and a semi-tractor/trailer unit Thursday night.

Wisconsin DOT reports around 9:18 p.m., the dump truck was working on a construction site on I-94 WB at HWY 26 near Johnson Creek, when it was re-ended by a semi, causing it to land on its side.

Officials add, the semi driver was then pinned against a guard rail and suffered serious injuries.

The crash caused all lanes to close on I-94 in Jefferson County, from HWY 89 to HWY 26 for about two hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Assisting agencies included Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson Creek Police Department, and Wisconsin Flight for Life.

