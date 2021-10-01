SSM Health holds shredding event to properly dispose confidential documents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison-area residents are encouraged to shred confidential documents that they no longer need at an event next week hosted by SSM Health.

The “Don’t Sweat It, Shred It!” event will be held for free as a drive-thru on Oct. 4, the health system announced Friday.

Participants will have their shredded documents destroyed on the site. Items can include bank statements, invoices and credit card statements. SSM Health added that people do not need to remove paper clips, binder clips or staples.

The shredded material will then be recycled to make paper towels, napkins and other paper products.

Those interested can pull into the shredding area from 7-10 a.m. Monday at the Wisconsin Regional Office parking lot at 1808 W. Beltline Highway.

The following items will not be accepted:

Cardboard, plastics

Common trash, hazardous materials

Three ring binders

CDs/DVDs, computers

Magnetic media, X-rays

Magazines, junk mail, other waste paper

Pre-shredded, damp or wet paper

