SSM Health holds shredding event to properly dispose confidential documents

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison-area residents are encouraged to shred confidential documents that they no longer need at an event next week hosted by SSM Health.

The “Don’t Sweat It, Shred It!” event will be held for free as a drive-thru on Oct. 4, the health system announced Friday.

Participants will have their shredded documents destroyed on the site. Items can include bank statements, invoices and credit card statements. SSM Health added that people do not need to remove paper clips, binder clips or staples.

The shredded material will then be recycled to make paper towels, napkins and other paper products.

Those interested can pull into the shredding area from 7-10 a.m. Monday at the Wisconsin Regional Office parking lot at 1808 W. Beltline Highway.

The following items will not be accepted:

  • Cardboard, plastics
  • Common trash, hazardous materials
  • Three ring binders
  • CDs/DVDs, computers
  • Magnetic media, X-rays
  • Magazines, junk mail, other waste paper
  • Pre-shredded, damp or wet paper

