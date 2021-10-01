Advertisement

SWAT, FBI, ATF search finds weapons “stockpile;” Madison man arrested

(KOSA)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal agents joined the Madison Police Department’s SWAT team to search the home of a Madison man who was previously accused of pointing a gun at someone and shooting at a cat during a domestic incident.

Christopher Perrote, 35, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. The FBI and ATF partnered with police officers to search the 3000 block of Lindbergh St., an MPD incident report said.

After multiple reports of weapons violations, MPD’s investigation found Perrote had a stockpile of weapons, ammo, gas mask and body armor. It also found Perrote made vague threats about mass killing and building bombs, officials said.

In August, Perrote was involved in a domestic incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at a victim and then fired at a cat, which was unharmed.

Perrote was booked into the Dane County Jail Thursday for the tentative charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Disorderly Conduct While Armed and Unlawful Use of Computerized Communication Systems.

All of the charges included domestic violence enhancers.

